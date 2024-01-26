A Baillie House report to Merritt city council shows that the number of visitors stopping in the Nicola Valley has decreased in 2023.

The newest quarter report, which includes data from October, November and December, shows that over the three-month period the visitor information centre had 2,570 visitors.

The number represents a decrease of per cent when compared to the same period in 2022, when 3,477 visitors stopped by the Baillie property.

As for visitors between January to December 2023, Merritt had 19,843 visitors in total, 515 less visitors to the Baillie property than compared in 2022, with 23,685 visitors.

“The number of visitors increased by 22.4 per cent in 2021 and 8.5 per cent in 2022, and to a 16 per cent decrease in 2023,” the report reads. “We hope to return to these levels weather permitting, and fires and floods in 2024 hopefully will not happen in B.C.”

According to the report, it is believed that the reduction of visitors happened due to the cancellation of the Rockin’ River festival, which usually would attract thousands of music enthusiasts into town.

Other factors that might have affected the number of visitors are the wildfires that happened in West Kelowna and Lake Country, which closed roads to the Okanagan Valley.

At the council meeting, Mayor Mike Goetz said that council really appreciates all the hard work that is being done at the Baillie House.

“I’ve never heard a bad thing about that place or how it’s run,” he said. “All I hear is, even from people out of town, how much they enjoy it there. The tranquility of being able to sit and have lunch out on a nice day … it’s really become part of our community that we absolutely have to have (it) in our community and I’m glad it’s there.”