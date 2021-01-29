Baillie House visitations dropped in 2020, though they still outnumbered the majority of neighbouring visitor centres.

The City of Merritt released the visitor centre’s year-end report at the Jan. 26 council meeting, outlining the various stats collected throughout the year.

For the fourth quarter from October to early December, 3,207 visitors stopped by the Baillie House. That marks 17,584 total visitors for 2020.

Numbers for other nearby visiting centres:

Kelowna: 19,186

Hope: 15,017

Princeton: 12,014

Penticton: 3,561

Keremeos: 2,000

Kamloops: Closed since Feb 2020.

It does, however, still mark a 42.9% decrease of visitors to the Baillie House from 2019.

The visitor centre was closed from March 15 to May 31, when staff strictly took emails and phone calls.

“For the majority of 2020, the American border has been closed to vehicle traffic and there were only a few travellers from Europe and Australia,” reads the report from the Nicola Valley Heritage Society, who added that those particular travellers were probably due to quarantine requirements upon arrival as well as the pandemic. “The vast majority of travellers were from BC with some Albertans every day. Canadians from other provinces travelled through Merritt every week as well. The majority of Albertans were here to enjoy outdoor activities (camping, fishing).”

The exact numbers show that 74% of visitors were from within BC, with 20% coming from Alberta. The rest of Canada made up 5% of the visitors, with “other” at 1%.

It was also noted that this was the first year that every month had a decrease in the number of visitors to downtown Merritt.

The Visitor Centre at the Baillie House remained the number one local attraction on Trip Advisor. Some select reviews from the website:

“I love this place! Aside from visitor information like maps and brochures, the passionate staff are super helpful about what to see and do in Merritt and in the surrounding area. I could hang out in the backyard for hours in the summer. Make sure you go on one of the tours of the house in the summer. Added bonus of some really cool collectables which are for sale. Well done!”

“My boyfriend and I have been to this visitor centre several times and each time we have been greeted by friendly staff. This visitor centre has a lovely garden where we sit and eat lunch in the sun. They offer a free beverage; a glass of lemonade, a tea or a coffee. What I love is the ice cream. This centre also sells great little souvenirs and has a great selection of maps.”

“This place has the most friendliest and welcoming staff. It is a must visit when in Merritt. Great visitors information. Thank you.”

The report also provided a percentage breakdown of the reasons for people to visit the centre and inquire about:

Site Facilities: 53%

Maps/directions: 15%

Shopping: 9%

Attractions: 7%

Adventure/recreation: 7%

Food/beverage: 5%

Accommodation: 2%

Transportation: 1%

Parks: 1%.

As for looking towards the 2021 season, the Nicola Valley Heritage Society will be applying for a Heritage BC grant to help paint the buildings on site.