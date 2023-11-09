BC Transit is taking a significant step towards improving its services by launching a local survey to gather valuable input from Merritt’s community.

The survey, accessible both online and through paper, will run for a period of four weeks, from Nov. 6 to Dec. 6. It covers a wide range of topics, including the current modified schedule, holiday service, safety concerns, frequency of service, a route expansion, among other topics.

“We’re looking for your feedback to find out what is working and what can be improved,” the release reads.

According to BC Transit’s website, the initiative aims to shape the future service plan and enhance the transit experience for residents and visitors alike.

“This Plan will identify transit service improvements and infrastructure improvements over the next five years,” BC Transit’s release says.

Those who wish to answer the survey through paper can pick up copies at the Merritt Transit office located at 2185 Voght St. Anyone who still have questions are invited to chat with a BC Transit representative.

BC Transit encourages all those who use or have an interest in public transportation in Merritt to take part and provide their input.

The survey can be found at www.engage.bctransit.com/Merritt2023.