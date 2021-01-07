With the restrictions on social gatherings set to expire Thursday at midnight, Dr. Bonnie Henry announced an extension until Feb. 5.

“This means that the same restrictions on gatherings, public events, music venues and sports venues, continue to apply,” announced Dr. Henry at her daily briefing.

BC’s Medical Health Officer said that the province’s curve for COVID-19 has been recently trending upwards, with some breaking restrictions across the province.

“If 10,000 people makes these small concessions for themselves that increases all of our risk exponentially.

“This virus doesn’t know we haven’t seen our friends in months, that it is out grandmother’s birthday.”

Major points of the current restrictions include:

Funeral, weddings, and baptisms can be held with a maximum of ten attendees

Religious in-person gatherings and worship services are suspended

Employers must make every effort to provide work from home options where possible

Fitness centres, studios, gyms and exercise facilities are allowed to operate with safety guidelines in place but high-intensity activities are suspended

Indoor and outdoor team sports for people 22 years of age and older are suspended.

She added that if further action needs to be taken, Dr. Henry and her team will be implementing them.

Dr. Henry also announced the daily numbers in her press conference: