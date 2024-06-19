On June 15 and 16, the Nicola Valley Dirt Riders Association – in partnership with the Pacific Northwest Motorcycle Association and the WesternOffRoad Championship Series – have held their annual x-country dirt bike race.

The 2024 NVDRA Bar Bender X-Country Race had more than 370 racers have registered for the two-day event and more than 30 local racers participated in it.

In total, 10 local racers – Gavin Shackelly, Noah Galbraith, Wade Rauch, Bernie Cox, Taylor Snihur, Monty Schultz, Megan Voigt, Jake Voigt, Layne Neustaeter, Logan Selzler and Cohen Riley – made top 3 podium in their respective class.