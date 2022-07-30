The Province of BC would like to encourage travellers to stay safe during the B.C. Day long weekend. People are advised to plan ahead, use extra caution and expect higher-than-normal traffic volumes.

The ongoing reconstruction work around portions of Coquihalla Highway 5, due to damage from the November 2021 atmospheric river, are causing delays on as the highway. Drivers are encouraged to adjust travel plans to avoid peak times. The heaviest traffic volumes on the Coquihalla are anticipated from noon until 8 p.m. daily.

Drivers on other routes throughout the province should also expect higher-than-average traffic volumes and plan accordingly. Highway 3 is recommended as an alternative route between the Interior and Lower Mainland.

In a recent press release, the Province shared the following tips:

* Allow additional time to get to your destination due to increased traffic on the roads.

* Special events occurring in communities along the corridor will also create an increase in drivers along the route, and travellers should watch for traffic control.

* Be prepared for extreme temperatures, pack lots of water and food for passengers and pets, and keep informed of heat wave warnings through alerts at Emergency Info BC: https://www.emergencyinfobc.gov.bc.ca/latest-news/

* Make sure your vehicle is up for the drive by having a full tank of fuel and charged battery, and by checking engine oil, washer fluid, lights and tires, including the spare.

* Plan breaks at rest areas, which can be identified through: https://www.th.gov.bc.ca/restareas/

* Watch for motorcyclists and share the road with cyclists and other users.

* Obey all posted speed limits and traffic control signs and devices.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, check @DriveBC on Twitter, or check: www.DriveBC.ca