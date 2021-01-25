A pair of local sporting organizations are receiving some much needed funds.

The Nicola Valley Rodeo Association and the Merritt Curling Club are both recipients of BC’s $1.5-million Local Sport Relief Fund.

“Coaches, volunteers and board members have worked around the clock to ensure people can keep active and gain the physical and mental benefits of sport during the pandemic,” said Melanie Mark, Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport. “We heard their challenges to meet financial pressures with current health orders in place and are proud to provide this additional support so our communities can continue to offer sport in a safe way.”

As per NVRA representative Gert Leslie, the rodeo association received $2,500. Leslie said that the grant will be used to mainly offset general expenses, like routine maintenance and insurance.

She added that without having a rodeo last September, the grant is “a very welcome gift.”

The amount received by the Merritt Curling Club is not yet known.