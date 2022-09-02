Labour Day weekend has been host to the Nicola Valley Pro Rodeo for decades, drawing fans from near and far to experience the Nicola Valley’s rich culture and watch some high-octane rodeo action. After a two year hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the full docket of events is back, including Saturday night’s Rodeo Dance.

The dance is back for the first time since 2019, and brings back the live music, large dancefloor, and flashing lights of past years. This year’s event will be held at the Merritt Civic Centre, with local band Bobby Garcia and Six More Strings providing live entertainment from 7:00PM to 1:00AM. The Nicola Valley Rodeo Association’s Vice-President and Dance Director, Melissa Dinsdale, sat down with the Herald to chat about the plans for this year’s event, and the dance’s support for an important cause.

“We’re bringing Bobby Garcia and his band back for live music, so there will be live music for the whole night,” said Dinsdale.

“We’re supporting the Ty Pozzobon Foundation, so we’ll be selling some of the Ty Pozzobon merchandise there to make sure that we keep the support for that foundation. It is close to my heart personally, just being that they are close family friends, and important to the rodeo association and the community as a whole.”

Ty Pozzobon, a Merritt-based professional bull rider who ranked 23rd in world standings, tragically took his own life in January 2017. The Ty Pozzobon Foundation was established by a group of Pozzobon’s close friends the month after his sudden passing. The foundation’s ultimate goal is to prevent chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a progressive and fatal brain disease caused by repeated traumatic brain injuries, from taking the lives of more bull riders. Pozzobon was the first identified case of CTE in a bull rider.

Pozzobon contributed greatly to both the global and local rodeo community, traveling the world to pursue the sport he loved while representing his hometown of Merritt. He hosted the Ty Pozzobon Invitational, a Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event, at the Nicola Valley Rodeo Grounds for three years prior to his death. Dinsdale says the Rodeo Association decided to donate a portion of proceeds from the dance, including the sale of merchandise, to the Ty Pozzobon Foundation. The dance is sure to be a good time in honour and support of a local sports hero.

“It’s going to be rodeo themed, lots of decorations, lights, and a big dance floor. We want people to be able to dance, have fun, and have a few drinks in a safe environment. We want to keep everyone engaged and ready for the performances at Sunday’s rodeo,” added Dinsdale.

“It’s quite exciting because I grew up rodeoing, so it’s nice to make sure we keep the weekend going. It’s been around since I can remember, so it was sad to have it gone for two years. It’s been a lot of work with a small crew of volunteers, but we’re hoping it’s a success so we can come back next year.”

Tickets are available in advance at Purity Feed on Voght Street, online, or at the Pro Rodeo on the day of the dance. The event is 19 plus, and tickets are $25. For more information on the dance, visit www.nicolavalleyrodeo.com.