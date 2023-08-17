Neil Young and The Beatles fans are in for a treat this month as Roger Potter comes back to Merritt to perform for one night.

The tribute concert will take place on Saturday, August 26, at 7:30 p.m. at Grand Pub & Grill, located on 2099 Garcia St.

Potter, who has been a professional musician for almost 40 years now, said he is a musician for life.

“It’s just part of who I am. I can’t imagine not playing guitar, I can’t imagine not performing,” he said.

Potter said his journey with music started when he taught himself how to play the guitar at 11 years old. It progressed into playing and singing along tunes he liked, such as The Beatles and Neil Young.

“I discovered Neil Young, and I would learn his stuff in minutes before the song was finished,” he said. “Almost like there was a connection somehow, that I understood what he was going to do next.”

At 19, Potter started playing in bands around Ontario and Quebec. While covering his favourite artists, he said people told him he sounded like the artists he was covering.

“Everybody really liked when I did the Beatles, and Neil Young, and they kept saying ‘you should have a Neil Young cover band, tribute band’,” Potter said. “I always sort of put it aside until I moved out here to British Columbia in 95.”

Potter added that it’s a great feeling to get to play to the crowd and have some fun while doing so.

“It’s a great feeling, especially when you’re so comfortable with playing. It doesn’t feel like a job. It actually feels like you’re just playing,” he said. “I think that’s why they call it playing because you’re having so much fun.”

Potter said he is looking forward to performing in Merritt again.

“It’s always great when I go up there and I see some familiar faces now and again.”

Roger Potter – Neil Young, The Beatles + classic rock/country

When: August 26, at 7:30 p.m.

Where: Grand Pub & Grill – 2099 Garcia St., Merritt, B.C.