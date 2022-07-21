The City of Merritt is bringing back a beloved local tradition for another year, with the 2022 Music in the Park lineup sure to keep Merrittonians moving and grooving. A number of local artists will adorn the stage at Rotary Park’s bandshell, with all community members invited to join in on the fun, free of charge.

The first of this year’s performances took place on July 7, featuring a performance by Heartbeat of the Nicola Valley. A variety of Indigenous singers, drummers, and dancers performed for a crowd of Merritonians, with smiles and cheers aplenty. The City of Merritt said Heartbeat of the Nicola Valley was a popular performance in past years, and welcomes input from locals on suggestions for future artists.

“We invite the community to come on out and enjoy these performances. We are planning to have different child/youth groups there every Thursday to run a concession,” said Jenn Dougherty, recreation coordinator for the City of Merritt.

Although this year’s lineup is set, artists can apply to perform at future Music in the Park series via the City’s website. Attendees to the rest of this year’s performances will be treated to a variety of blues, rock, country, and alternative music. Most of them local, the artists have two hours on Thursday evenings to connect with Merritt crowds.

Although the first performance has come and gone, three remain throughout the course of July for locals to attend. While the events are BYOC (bring your own chair), the hope is for many to be out of their seats and enjoying the music of local bands and solo artists. Remaining are the following performances:

July 14 – Outlaws & Lace

July 21 – The Doug James Band

July 28 – Atlas

Dougherty added that she is excited for this year’s iteration, which is her first as Recreation Coordinator, and first time being in Merritt for the events. Moving forward, the City is focused on supporting the event and bringing attention to local artists, while also providing a family friendly and free of charge event for Merrittonians to attend.

“We have a great line-up for Music in the Park this year. Most of our performers are from the Merritt area, which is great to see so much local talent!”