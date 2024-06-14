American musician Eli Lev to perform at the Grand.

Hailing from Silver Spring, Maryland, Lev will be performing at the Grand Pub & Grill on Saturday, June 29 at 7 p.m.

Lev has been writing songs his entire life but only started doing music full time six years ago and touring four years ago.

Described as a “global ambassador of good vibes,” Lev draws much of his inspiration from his travels even before his days of touring.

“I’m a former eighth grade middle school teacher on the Navajo Indian Reservation… and I taught there for three years,” said Lev. “And then kind of travelled around teaching English as a second language and Israel, a small country called Andorra, Australia.”

Lev later returned to get his master’s degree in English education. “Which I did, I thought was gonna be a teacher and just be in education for the rest of my life,” said Lev. “But I had a bit of a gap year after I got my masters and went back to the Maryland area and an artist asked me to open for them.”

The Maryland artist found Lev on Facebook, enjoyed his music and reached out to Lev. “I said yes and maybe like three people came, two of them were my parents,” said Lev. “They all asked me when my next show was and that was kind of the beginning of following the breadcrumbs to being a full time musician.”

Lev describes his sound as: “it’s like Johnny Cash and Steven Nicks on a roadtrip in the redwood forest with Jason Mraz and Ed Sheeran and they’re all drinking dry ice lattes.”

Lev has been writing music for over six years and has been touring full time for the past four years. “This is my fourth cross country tour around the U.S. and my first cross country tour where I’m coming to Canada,” said Lev. “I’m really excited about the show in Merritt and it’ll be my first time performing in Canada in my entire career.”

Whilst this is his first professional tour in Canada, it will be Lev’s third time entering Canada, having previously visited Montreal and Vancouver. “I just visited some friends in both of those spots so I didn’t get to spend too much of an extensive time,” said Lev. “But I will be sure to write a song about the differences (between Americans and Canadians) after my experience.”

As a part of his Canada tour, Lev will be visiting Merritt, East Kelowna, Vernon, and Chilliwack; as well as towns in Alberta, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

“I move pretty fast, it’s usually a show every night… sometimes drives can be (two to eight hours) depending on the distance so it’s pretty much like show, drive, show and keep on going,” said Lev.

In all of the traveling, Lev is motivated by positivity. “Just sharing the songs and making connections, and seeing people smile and laugh and sing and clap along, and getting to bring a little bit of positivity to folks every night on the road.”

Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.bandsintown.com/e/105002726