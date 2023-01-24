A well known annual contest, called ‘Kraft Hockeyville,’ has awarded $4.5 million to 93 Canadian communities in its 17 years of existence, with hopes to address growing costs associated with aging sports and recreation infrastructure. The grand prize winner for 2023 will be given the opportunity to host an NHL preseason game, along with a cheque for $250,000 to be used towards arena upgrades. Three runner ups will receive $25,000 each. Merritt has a shot at being one of those winners, with the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena (NVMA) only in need of a few more nomination stories to officially be in the running before entries close. Hundreds of communities enter annually, with Merritt entering numerous times before. For more information, visit www.hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca.