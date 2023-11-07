Local police are asking for the public’s help after a man was found dead in a rural area near Princeton.

The body was reported to Princeton RCMP on Oct. 28, with the investigation turned over to the Southeast District Major Crime Unit after the death was deemed suspicious in nature and the man was considered a victim of foul play.

The man was identified as Joshua James Bronk, of the Princeton area.

“Investigators believe that Mr. Bronk’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists,” said Staff Sergeant Jason Smart of the Southeast District MCU.

Police are asking anyone that may have had a dash camera, trail camera or any other video from the area between Brown Bridge and the community of Coalmont for the time period of Oct. 20 at 7a.m. to Oct. 28 at noon to contact the Southeast District MCU at 1-877-987-8477.