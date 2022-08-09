A local golf course has been named the top public course in B.C., and the 13th best course in all of Canada. Sagebrush Golf Club, located just outside of Merritt along Highway 5A, was given the distinction by SCOREGolf magazine, which releases its ‘Top 100’ style ranking annually.

The Nicola Valley’s own links by the lake was declared a unique destination for golfers by the magazine, highlighting the lower volume of golfers and higher level of service. While the course has been closed for many of the past few seasons due to development, legal, and financial issues, it is now open to the public.

“Sagebrush is nestled in the heart of British Columbia’s beautiful Nicola Valley. Basically untouched by development, the Nicola Valley has a desert climate situated between Vancouver and BC’s Okanagan region,” said SCOREGolf in their rundown.

“Simply put, Sagebrush Golf & Sporting Club is a unique and extraordinary opportunity for those who don’t always follow the conventional path, or who covet perfect moment experiences.”

The 18 hole course plays at over 7,300 from back tee areas, with golfers enjoying views of Nicola Lake while they tee up their shots. The course also offers fly-fishing, with a small lake running adjacent to the thirteenth hole, complete with its own lodge. The course says its approach of allowing in only 54 golfers a day, less than 30% of what normal golf courses do in a day, makes for a more enjoyable experience.

Sagebrush Golf Club was first established in the early 2000’s, a vision of Canadian PGA pro-golfer Richard Zokol and golf course designer Rod Whitman. Operating originally for years as a private course, it is now public after being closed for a few years. The property was most recently purchased by a group of investors from the Lower Mainland who aim to make the course a smashing success.

“Recently, to help the club achieve its ultimate vision, highly regarded professionals with experience in real estate development, agronomy, and golf operations have become involved. This new group is working hard to achieve the lofty ambitions to which a project like this can aspire,” said Sagebrush on their website.

“What drew attention first remains now, and time has added a maturity that enhances the subtleties of the Whitman and Zokol design. Generous fairways and enormous greens give players a sense of freedom that only links golf can provide, yet the challenges are bountiful.”

While building on the course’s past success and current features, the new ownerships group hopes to provide a premier golfing experience, and boost the Nicola Valley’s name in the world of golf.

For more information on Sagebrush Golf Club, visit www.sagebrushgolfclub.com, or call 236-575-2244.