Partnering up with Save on Foods, Urban Fare, and PriceSmart Foods, Western Family is bringing back its Share It Forward campaign to raise money for local food banks across western Canada.

The annual Western Family Share It Forward event runs for seven consecutive days, and the company said in a press release that participating is simple. For every Western Family product sold online or in-store at any Save-On-Foods, PriceSmart Foods, and Urban Fare from May 25 to 31, 50 percent of net proceeds will go to local food banks. All funds are donated back to the communities where they were raised, meaning Save on Foods Merritt will continue their long tradition of supporting and partnering with the Nicola Valley Food Bank.

“The need for support is greater than ever and we encourage everyone to purchase Western Family from May 25-31 to support the hundreds of thousands who rely on food banks and hunger relief services across Western Canada every single month,” said Dan Huang-Taylor, executive director of Foodbanks BC. “Save-On-Foods and Western Family are both longstanding, trusted donor partners of Foodbanks BC, and we are thrilled to be involved in their Share It Forward event once again.”

In recent years, the Share It Forward program has raised upwards of $3000 locally, with proceeds going directly to the Nicola Valley Food Bank. The food bank is currently raising funds to acquire a new building, having outgrown is current space on Quilchena Avenue. Food bank management told the Herald previously that Save on Foods and other local grocery stores are invaluable when it comes to day to day operations.

Western Family said in its release that Food Banks Canada reports that food bank use rose to the highest level in Canadian history in 2022, up 35 percent from 2019, and that one in three food bank users are children. The company said it looks to continue to support its neighbours and local food banks, and give shoppers the opportunity to do the same.

“As a company, we know how important it is for our communities to have access to healthy, nutritious food supports, and because of our longstanding partnerships with food banks across Western Canada, we know that there are more Canadians counting on our local food banks than ever before,” said Save-On-Foods and Pattison Food Group president Darrell Jones. “Share It Forward makes it easy to support our neighbours and our local food banks – all you have to do is pick up your favourite Western Family products between May 25 and 31.”

Save on Foods Merritt is located at 116-1700 Garcia Street, in the Railyard Mall, and is open seven days per week. The Share It Forward campaign will run from May 25 to 31.

For more information on the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank, including donation and volunteering opportunities, visit www.nicolavalleyfoodbank.com, or call 250-378-2282. The food bank is located at 2026 Quilchena Avenue, and is currently open Tuesday through Thursday.