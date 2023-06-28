Highlighting student success locally and across the province, Merritt’s own distance education school hosted a sunny outdoor ceremony to celebrate their class of 2023. South Central Interior Distance Education School (SCIDES) is located on Merritt Avenue, and serves students from across the province as a provincial online learning school.

Principal Dan Duncan led the festivities on Thursday (June 22), which featured a small ceremony of 11 graduates that were able to make it in person. A total of 46 students graduated from SCIDES this academic year, and all graduate names were read out during the ceremony. The event started with a prayer and drumming song from Nooaitch Elder Esther Shackelly, followed by a rendition of O Canada by three SCIDES teachers. This was followed by School District 58 superintendent Stephen McNiven’s address, and then Duncan’s own.

“This is a special day, a very, very special day, and it’s not just because of the students sitting in those chairs right now, it’s for us as well,” Duncan told the crowd.

“Anybody in this game, that is our ultimate goal, to produce graduates and productive members of society. It’s what we strive for, so anybody in that works in this system, this is a huge day for us, we get to actually see physically the culmination of what we do and what we strive for.”

Graduates were then presented with their diplomas, a blanket, and a bouquet of flowers by district trustees and SCIDES staff. The school also handed out a number of bursaries and scholarships to highlight student success and support future learning endeavours, such as post-secondary education.

During his address, Superintendent McNiven stressed the importance of taking challenges and turning them into opportunities, a skill he had no doubt the class of 2023 had acquired throughout their education.

“If you look at the list of graduates in your document, there’s 46 students who have all taken a different path, had a different experience, and have worked extremely hard to be here,” said McNiven to attendees.

“Graduates, you are entering a world now where there are more opportunities than ever before, and sometimes they look daunting, no doubt, but I’m confident that with your life experiences, what you’ve learned through the schools you’ve attended, including SCIDES and the important work they’ve done to provide you with skills and abilities, you have what it takes to face challenges head-on and turn them into opportunities.”

SCIDES is one of two local schools offering secondary education, with the other being Merritt Secondary School (MSS), which also held its graduation ceremony later Thursday.