This December, Scw’exmx Child and Family Services (SCFSS) is excited to host its third annual ‘12 Days of Giveaways’. The tradition aims to connect with the different families within the community to share some festive joy.

Beginning on Monday, December 5, and running through until Tuesday, December 20, SCFSS will be giving away prizes to one lucky participant each day.

“We want to promote the warmth and togetherness of the season to our families, children, and communities in a way that is aligns with our strategic directions,” said organizer Terry McRae.

“The response we receive from this is overwhelmingly positive, and being able to share gifts over the holidays with the community also brings happiness to the staff here as well.”

People are invited to answer the question of the day for an entry in the giveaway. There is a unique theme in each question and it will be posted on SCFSS’ official Facebook page. The draw for the winner will be live everyday at 1 p.m.

This year’s themes include men’s gifts, youth, outdoors, in the kitchen, family memories, and more. The themes culminate in food baskets on the last two days for a Christmas dinner.

This event is one of the largest hosted by Scw’exmx Child and Family, with hundreds of participants from across the valley.

“It’s become an annual tradition in which planning starts months in advance,” stated by SCFSS in their recent press release. “A dozen volunteers within the organization work to make it special for all participants, meaningful within the season, and guided by our N?e?kepmx and Syilx traditions.”

Scw’exmx Child and Family Services Society is family-centered and guided by N?e?kepmx and Syilx traditional knowledge and principles. SCFSS serves and is guided by five Bands of the Nicola Valley. Scw’exmx Child and Family Services Society engages family, community, and elders to support cultural identity, familial, and territorial connections with the purpose of bringing and keeping young people home.

For more information on this event, or any other questions about Scw’exmx Child and Family Services, please call (250) 378 2771.