Merritt and Princeton students got together for a handball tournament.
Held at the former Coquihalla Middle School in Merritt, Grade 4 and 5 students gathered for a day of thrilling matches and friendly rivalry.
In total, seven girls teams and 10 boys teams participated in the competition.
The results are:
- Girls Tournament
First place: Collettville Elementary School
Second place: Merritt Central Elementary School
Third place: Nicola Canford Elementary
- Boys Tournament Pool A
First place: Nicola Canford Elementary Team 1
Second place: Collettville Elementary School Team 1
Third place: Collettville Elementary School Team 2
- Boys Tournament Pool B
First place: Vermillion Forks Elementary Team 1
Second place: Vermillion Forks Elementary Team 2
Third place: Merritt Central Elementary School