Merritt and Princeton students got together for a handball tournament.

Held at the former Coquihalla Middle School in Merritt, Grade 4 and 5 students gathered for a day of thrilling matches and friendly rivalry.

In total, seven girls teams and 10 boys teams participated in the competition.

The results are:

Girls Tournament

First place: Collettville Elementary School

Second place: Merritt Central Elementary School

Third place: Nicola Canford Elementary

Boys Tournament Pool A

First place: Nicola Canford Elementary Team 1

Second place: Collettville Elementary School Team 1

Third place: Collettville Elementary School Team 2

Boys Tournament Pool B

First place: Vermillion Forks Elementary Team 1

Second place: Vermillion Forks Elementary Team 2

Third place: Merritt Central Elementary School