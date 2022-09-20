As we finish the first month of the new school year, School District #58 have introduced two new faces to their administrative staff and promoted a familiar one to a new role.

The district has promoted Jane Kempston as Assistant Superintendent of Schools this past August, and have introduced two new members to their staff effective September 1, 2022. Daniella Ricci was announced the District Vice-Principal of Early Learning and Childcare while Misty Sheldon was named Director of Instruction – Inclusive Education for the District.

Jane Kempston now holds the Assistant Superintendent position for SD58 with the departure of her predecessor, Jameel Aziz.

”I feel really honoured to be given the chance to continue working with District staff and families in support of our strategic plan, truth and reconciliation, and equity,” she said. “We have absolutely amazing kids and it’s just a privilege to serve .”

Though she will be new to the role, Kempston brings with her 30 years of teaching and leadership experience. In addition, Kempston also boasts 13 years of experience working for District Administration. Her last role of District Principal of Student Support Services and Early Learning will now be split up into two new positions that have been filled by Ricci and Sheldon.

Ricci has a Master’s degree in Administration and Leadership with a focus on Indigenous Leadership from the University of British Columbia and the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, as well as a Bachelor of Arts Degree in History and a Bachelor of Education with a concentration in Special Education from the University of British Columbia.

“Ms. Ricci has created learning opportunities and richness for every student she has been privileged to serve. She will bring a great wealth of strength and knowledge that will support the work that is to be done in this new position,” said SD58 in their recent press release.

“The Board of Education, in selecting Ms. Ricci as the District Vice-Principal of Early Learning and Childcare, recognizes the valuable contributions she has made to improving learning and community in her classroom and in the district, as well as her deep commitment, knowledge and passion that all supports the vision of School District 58.

She grew up in communities throughout Canada, settling in the Nicola Valley back in 2009. Until now she and her family calls this area home. Before coming in to this new role, Ricci was a Grade 1 teacher at Diamondvale Elementary School.

“I am excited to start in this new adventure,” she said. “I will work with the staff, community members, families and children to ensure our youngest learners receive the best start.”

Filling in the role of Director of Instruction – Inclusive Education for the District is former District Adolescent Counsellor for Merritt Secondary School, Misty Sheldon.

The new director brings 21 years of teaching, counselling, and case management experience at both the early primary, Intermediate and high school levels.

“Mrs. Sheldon’s advocacy and respect for children, families and staff, as well as her ability to draw on community supports and resources has been instrumental in improving the lives of students,” said SD58 in their release.

“Her beliefs that every child is capable in their uniqueness and full of potential, combined with her focus on ensuring that inclusion remain at the centre of our work, will provide an outstanding foundation for Mrs. Sheldon in her new role as Director of Instruction – Inclusive Education.”

The Merritt native has a Master’s Degree in Counselling from Thompson Rivers University, and a Bachelor of Education degree from the University of British Columbia. Her distinguished research in the area of clinical counselling will be published this year in the Academic Journal for the Advancement of Counselling.

“I’m really excited to continue working with SD58 in this new capacity,” she said. “I look forward to connecting with all of our SD58 family. I feel so privileged to receive this opportunity.”

SD58 welcomes both these accomplished ladies to their team, ready to serve the youth of their district.