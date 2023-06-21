Merritt RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in their search for two fishermen who never returned from fishing at Stump Lake yesterday (June 20). Police said in a release today that search efforts will be continuing for two missing fishermen at Stump Lake, asking for anyone recreating in the area to keep their eyes peeled for the men and any possible debris.

Merritt Mounties said in their release that they were notified in the early morning hours of June 20, 2023, that two fishermen hailing from the Lower Mainland were missing on Stump Lake. The fishermen had been last seen by friends, fishing on the lake late into the evening, utilizing a small aluminum boat. When the pair failed to return after dark, friends began to search for them, eventually calling police once their search was unsuccessful.

“We are not releasing the names of the missing fishermen at this time,” said Merritt Detachment Commander Sgt. Josh Roda. “We want to give the families privacy while they try to comprehend what took place.”

Police said that Kamloops Search and Rescue were notified and attended the area, along with Police Dog Services, with their extensive, ground, water and air search finding debris belonging to the missing fisherman floating near the north end of the lake. Neither the men or their boat have been found. The RCMP Under Water Recovery Team has been engaged, and the release adds they will be continuing search efforts at the lake in the coming days.

Those recreating at the Stump Lake area who find debris that they believe may be associated to the missing fishermen are asked to contact the Merritt RCMP at 250-378-4262.