Since the historic snowfall that hit Merritt just days before Christmas, snow clearing and snow removal has been the talk of the town.

Recognizing so, City of Merritt CAO Sean Smith penned an open letter last week, often being candid about being unprepared as well as giving some budget numbers.

In this past Tuesday’s regular city council meeting, staff and council spent nearly two hours discussing Merritt’s snow clearing system. Public Works Manager Charlie Henderson was on-hand to give a Powerpoint presentation outlining possible changes in the budget to incorporate both more staffing and more equipment.

As is often the case, heard around town and throughout social media, one of the main concerns brought up was that of the safety of both seniors and the disabled.

“One of the main things we need is better support for both seniors and the disabled when it comes to sidewalk and driveway clearance,” said Smith.

The topic of the failed ‘Snow Angel’ program from last year was brought up. Though a good number of seniors and disabled people signed up, not enough volunteers signed up to give it legs.

One thing that may have gone wrong, said Smith, is that it may have been too much of a burden for people to sign up for a single commitment with one individual.

“That was a lot of the feedback we had.”

There is a light at the end of the tunnel in the situation, however: council has heard that United Way, through its ‘Better at Home’ program, is setting up in Merritt.

In fact, the coordinator for the program’s first day on the job was Jan. 13.

Smith said that he and staff hope to work with United Way, as well as other community organizations to help mitigate the problem.

“We’ve had excellent conversations with the Merritt Centennials, and potentially utilizing their support for a service like this.”

Merritt also received $50,000 last year from forestry community grant funding. $10,000 of that money has been earmarked for such a project.

“We would like to scale this up so we can have more direct support, and try to be able to meet the needs of our residents. Instead of relying on individual volunteers, we would sort of reach out to broader organizations to assist and fill that need.”

Smith said he and staff hope to have the revamped Snow Angels program up and running before the end of this winter.

Mayor Linda Brown said that the Merritt branch of the Better at Home program will be putting snow removal as their top priority.

“We recognize that the seniors are having difficulty with the snow at this point in time,” said Brown.

There were at least 40 applicants for the Snow Angels program last winter. Mayor Brown said those names and numbers will be turned over to Better at Home.

In Henderson’s presentation, he outlined a number of different options that could be considered in greater detail at the Jan. 29 Committee of the Whole budget meeting, including plowing to the centre of the street, promoting some seasonal staff to fulltime, while outlining a bevy of different equipment pieces that could ease the process.

He thanked council for working with the public works team to increase the budget from $72,000 to $106,000 in the past few years.

“I know it’s not perfect during these large snowfalls, but the public needs to understand that there is support from council.”

One hot topic addressed by Henderson, and brought up initially by Councillor Tony Luck, was the idea of changing street parking rules and laws, especially within the downtown core. After the Dec. 21 snowfall, some of Merritt’s main streets saw snow pile up along the curbs, much of which remains today.

Currently, Henderson said their policy is that announcements are made online, on radio, and on social media the day prior to parking limits downtown. No signs are currently implemented, instead, the public works department uses barricades to close the roads.

“What we have changed on the deployment strategy, historically prior to 2017, the snow removal downtown was completed at the end of day shift. However, they were battling traffic. Right now, that deployment is changed to 3a.m.-4a.m., and we actually stretched it out on Dec. 23 to 10a.m. It wasn’t the most successful regarding the public, and interaction with my crew. It was quite negative.”

Mayor Brown brought up the notion that there are residents in town that do not have the option to not park on the street.

“There are some people who don’t have driveways off of the front street, which means they park their car on the street. If they were not allowed to park their car on the street, they wouldn’t be able to go home at night. So our streets are not consistent with some of the newer communities that can do that kind of thing.

“We could do it in some areas, but we certainly couldn’t do it overall.”

Henderson added a list of issues that could arise with putting up no parking signs for certain hours, including the difficulties that would come with having to plow the parking lane.

“We would be plowing one more lane, and we would be depositing that snow on the sidewalk. With the no parking signs in other municipalities, I’m pretty sure they’re loading that snow out. They’re removing that snow. We could implement that, but we would also be adding to the problem regarding where the snow is going.”

Henderson’s budget report will be further discussed on Jan. 29.