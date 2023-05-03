Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch covering the Nicola Valley, reaching farther north toward Kamloops, and south to Princeton. Officials said that conditions favour the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail, and heavy rain.

The statement announcing the watch, released this afternoon (May 3), reminded residents to cautious of possible severe weather.

“Large hail can damage property and cause injury,” read a statement by Environment Canada. “Strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles. Intense lightning is likely with any thunderstorm that develops.”

The watch will remain in place until the weather system has passed, with its arrival expected later this afternoon.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year,” added the release. “Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!”

Environment Canada reminded residents to continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by them. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.