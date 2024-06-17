Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the Nicola Valley area this afternoon and early evening.

The forecast agency said in the statement that conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms, which may be capable of producing large hail and heavy rain.

“Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall,” the release says.

The federal forecaster warns that large hails can damage property and cause injury and lightning kills and injures Canadians every year.