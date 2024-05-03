Sherwin Kelly was born in Les Cruces, New Mexico in 1895. He pursed a metallurgical engineering- degree at the University of Kansas in 1917.

Shortly after obtaining his degree he signed up to fight as a pilot dur- ing the First World War. He ended up being a night bomber pilot out of Paris, France.

After the end of the war, Kelly stayed in Paris to continue studying metallurgy at the Sorbonne, where he learned how to use electromagnetic fields to find metals such as gold.

He would end up teaching back at his alma matter at the University of Kansas, as well as the University of