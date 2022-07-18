Music was thumping and the night was lit up once again this past weekend as the 2022 Bass Coast Music Festival was celebrated in Merritt.

“This weekend was incredibly successful and very very special so we are beyond happy to be here,” said Bass Coast Co-Founder, Andrea Graham.

“Everybody that came just seemed so appreciative to be together again, to be here in Merritt, on this land again, and also to be able to experience art and music and community because we’ve all been missing those.”

6500 festival patrons witnessed 130 musical acts, 57 incredibly designed art installations, and seven live artists create art from murals to hand crafts.

For the past two years, the annual electronic music festival has been shut down due to COVID-19 restrictions. This was the festival’s 14th edition overall and its eighth appearance in Merritt. Graham said the organization always looks to improve from year to year.

“From a producer’s standpoint, we are constantly thinking about how we can improve things for next year,” she explained.

“The music was just incredible all weekend, the art installations were stunning. The goal for next year is to still grow in those areas while maintaining a capped and boutique experience.”



2022 Bass Coast by Izaiah Reyes & Marius Auer