Breathebikes, in collaboration with the Merritt Mountain Bike Association, hosted their first ever Bike Park Jam at Rotary Skills Bike Park back in September 18. The event was dedicated to the young park riders who have consistently attended the hosts’ volunteer clean up sessions at the park.

The event had kids gathering for a session at the newly cleaned park. Travis Fehr, owner of Breathe Bikes was at the park providing free hamburgers for the attendees. Also present were MMBA President Jordan Pinto and Luke Beers, the man responsible for the park’s face lift a few years ago.

The event concluded with the announcement of the winner for the 2022 Radio Asura Pro Dirt Jump, which has a ticket price of $1499. Overall the event was a success which may lead to similar initiatives going forward.



Bike Park Jam by Izaiah Reyes