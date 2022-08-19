Making its initial debut in the community, the 1st annual Central Interior Show and Shine took place in downtown Merritt last weekend, and saw hundreds of Merrittonians gather to appreciate vehicles of all ages and sizes.

Taking place on Garcia Street in front of the Railyard Mall, the car, truck, and bike show offered attendees both fair weather and impressive vehicles.

The show was organized by three locals with a passion for vehicles and community. Over $5000 in cash prizes were given out throughout the weekend, including top prizes for the different vehicle categories. Organizers said the event was a successful first try.

“I’ll tell you it wasn’t easy, a lot of hoops and finding sponsors to help make the event happen. With just 3 guys who work full time, it turned out okay,” said Jim Beckett, an organizer for the event, in a Facebook post.

“We, the committee from the Show and Shine, thank each and everyone of you. Thank you to everyone who came out, attended, and participated. You guys rock. For the first time it was definitely a success, can’t wait till next year.”

Multiple local vendors, from food trucks to t-shirt tents, lined the street along with rigs of all sizes. Mr. Mikes Steakhouse, located on Crawford Avenue, plans to donate the profits of their food truck back to the Show and Shine event. With community support from both individuals and businesses, the Central Interior Show and Shine hopes to be back and bigger than ever for 2023.

The event also boasted multiple guest appearances, including cast members of the Discovery Channel shows ‘Jade Fever’ and ‘Highway Thru Hell.’ These guests presented awards, gave informative talks, and engaged Merrittonians who attended the event.

For more information on the Central Interior Show and Shine, including preparations and sponsorship opportunities for next year’s event, email interiorshowshine@gmail.com.