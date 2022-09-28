On September 21, WorkBC Merritt hosted the ‘Celebrating Abilities’ event to promote the inclusion of employees with disabilities within the workforce.

“We like to call it ‘diversability’ because that changes its perception,” explained WorkBC Merritt Program Manager Deborah Petrovitch. “People’s abilities are all varied and all of those abilities are valued.”

WorkBC handed out awards to local businesses that have equal employment opportunities for the disabled. Councilor Travis Fehr was also in attendance to say a few words at the event.

The event took place by the WorkBC parking lot where the staff served free lunch and had information for the disabled looking for employment opportunities. For more information about their resources and services please call (250) 378-5151.



Celebrating Abilities by Marius Auer