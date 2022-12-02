On Monday, November 21, Ska-Lu-La Workshop received $700 from Save-On Foods for their 2022 Firewood Sale. The annual sale is a collaboration between the retailer and non-profit where half of the proceeds go back to Ska-Lu-La while the other half goes to the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation. “It’s the best one we’ve had,” said Phyllis Brewer of Ska-Lu-La. “The fire ban didn’t come until later in the year so we had lots of firewood sales.”

This year Children’s Hospital also received $700 from sales of the fire wood, which began in the spring of this year.