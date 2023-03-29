BC Wildfire Service has confirmed that a small wildfire near Merritt is currently under control, with one crew on site at the blaze which was reported yesterday (March 28).

Personnel with the Kamloops Fire Centre confirmed to the Herald that the 7.17 hectare blaze, located approximately eight kilometres southwest of Merritt and suspected to be human caused, is currently being tended to by a BCWS response crew. The fire is deemed ‘under control’ by the provincial fire service as of noon on March 29.

As wildfire season is still months away, and slash burning is taking place throughout the province, there are currently no active fire bans in any of B.C.’s six fire centres. For the latest information on fire bans and wildfire activity, visit the BCWS website.