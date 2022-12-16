On, Tuesday, December 6, Tim Hortons Merritt presented a cheque to the Nicola Valley Food Bank for the proceeds of their Smile Cookie sales this past September. Food Bank Manager Derlanda Hewton was highly impressed with the donation amount, with $5052 doubling last year’s $2107 cheque.

“We are so grateful for Tim Hortons doing this,” said Hewton. “This will help us with our operating costs and our nutritional support for seniors.”

Hewton said that the Food Bank isn’t getting as much support compared to previous years, so they are very appreciative with the support that they do receive.

“We are just truly thankful for everybody coming together to support us this Christmas season.”