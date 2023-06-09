The Nicola Valley Food Bank had its operational funds bolstered this weekend when they received the proceeds of this year’s Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign. More than $7000 was raised through the Merritt Tim Hortons location this year through the sale of the beaming baked goods.

Derlanda Hewton, general manger of the food bank, along with board members Joe Nemeth and Zach Hardy received a cheque for $7095.00 from Tim Hortons owners and staff in Merritt this weekend, the culmination of a week long campaign that saw Merrittonians purchase 7014 cookies and 80 ‘personality pins,’ which depict a smile cookie making a number of different faces.

The Smile Cookie program has been running for more than 25 years, and last year raised over $15 million nationwide. All proceeds from smile cookie sales go directly to over 600 local charities and community groups, including Merritt’s food bank.

Hewton told the Herald that the donated funds will go towards the food bank’s operational expenses as they experiences high demand with limited space and resources. The organizations is also currently fundraising for a new building, having outgrown their current space on Quilchena Avenue.

For more information on the Nicola Valley and District Food Bank, including donation and volunteering opportunities, visit www.nicolavalleyfoodbank.com, or call 250-378-2282. The food bank is located at 2026 Quilchena Avenue, and is currently open Tuesday through Thursday.