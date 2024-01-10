A couple was rescued by Nicola Valley Search and Rescue and Kamloops Search and Rescue after being stranded due to the snowfall.

According to a post on social media, Kamloops Search and Rescue team were called at 2:05 a.m. by Kamloops RCMP to locate, access and evacuate two people that were stranded in the backcountry during a heavy snowfall yesterday, Jan. 9.

The couple was on a multi-day backcountry trip in Juliet Creek when they were caught by surprise when they found their 4×4 vehicle under 50 centimetres of snow. According to the same social media post, the couple tried to drive out but slid into the creek.

Kamloops Search and Rescue alongside the Nicola Valley Rescue and Search team managed to rescue the couple by using snowmobiles.

After the rescue, the two people were given a ride to Merritt and all team members were back home at 12:30 p.m.