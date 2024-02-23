Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla Highway over the weekend.

A significant snowfall is expected beginning this Saturday, Feb. 24, intensifying throughout Sunday and tapering off on Monday, Feb. 26.

The forecast agency said in the statement that a large low pressure system will bring significant snowfall to B.C. mountains over the weekend.

“As the low (pressure) intensifies on Sunday, snowfall accumulation will rapidly increase across the highway passes,” the release says. “Snow levels will also lower to near valley bottom in the wake of the cold front associated with this low. Local blowing snow is possible in wind-prone areas.”

Due to the special weather, drivers might face reduced visibility during the heavy snow, challenging driving conditions due to rapidly accumulating snow as well as local blowing snow.

The Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope, is expected to be affected by this weather.

Other areas such as Highway 3, between Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass and Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass; Trans-Canada Highway, between Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass; and Yellowhead Highway, between Tete Jaune Cache to the Alberta border are also expected to be affected.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.