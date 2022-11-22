Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for Highway 5 from Hope to Merritt. According to the notice, accumulations of 15 to 20 centimetres are possible, with the heavy snow expected to bring limited visibility.

“An intense frontal system will move across the BC interior today and tonight. Light snow will intensify this morning and persist through today, tapering to light flurries or stopping early Wednesday morning,” said a release by Environment Canada.

If drivers find their visibility is reduced while driving, they are advised to turn on the vehicle’s lights and maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic.

Road conditions are available to view at www.drivebc.ca, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution. Adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure the use of winter tires or snow chains.