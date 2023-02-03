A snowfall warning has been issued for the stretch of Coquihalla Highway between Merritt and Hope for tonight, February 3. The snowfall is expected to wind down the following morning, Saturday, February 4, after approximately 15 centimetres has fallen.

“A frontal system will bring heavy now tonight,” said a statement by Environment Canada.

“The snow will begin this evening and ease early Saturday morning. Snowfall amounts of 15 cm are expected by Saturday morning.”

If drivers find their visibility is reduced while driving, they are advised to turn on the vehicle’s lights and maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic. Travel can be hazardous due to changing weather in some locations.Adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure the use of winter tires or snow chains. Road conditions are available to view at DriveBC, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution.

For information on emergency plans and kits for winter driving, go to www.getprepared.gc.ca.