Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Coquihalla Highway.

A significant snowfall is expected today, April 8 into tomorrow, April 9.

The forecast agency said in the statement that a frontal system is pushing through the B.C. Interior.

“Precipitation will initially start as rain this afternoon as the snow level rises above the Coquihalla Summit,” the release says. “Snow will become scattered flurries Tuesday morning and abate near noon.”

A total of 15 centimetres of snow can be expected by noon on Tuesday, April 9.

Due to the special weather, drivers might face reduced visibility during the heavy snow, challenging driving conditions due to potential for heavy accumulating snow as well as slippery surfaces.

The Coquihalla Highway, between Merritt and Hope, is expected to be affected by this weather.

The federal forecaster reminded drivers that the weather in the mountains can change abruptly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.