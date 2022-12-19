A snowfall warning has been issued for the stretch of Highway 5 between Merritt and Hope, and Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton, via Allison Pass. Snowfall accumulation is expected to range from 10 to 15 centimetres, with snow beginning Monday (December 19), extending into Tuesday afternoon.

“A low pressure system will land in the Washington State tonight,” reads a release by Environment Canada.

“The associated front will brush through the very southern part of British Columbia giving a round of snow overnight through late Tuesday afternoon.”

If drivers find their visibility is reduced while driving, they are advised to turn on the vehicle’s lights and maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic. Travel can be hazardous due to reduced visibility in some locations.

Road conditions are available to view at www.drivebc.ca, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution. Adjust to winter driving conditions, and ensure the use of winter tires or snow chains.

For information on emergency plans and kits for winter driving, go to www.getprepared.gc.ca.