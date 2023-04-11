Softball season was off to a hot start this weekend at Central Park’s ball diamonds as 22 teams, both local and visiting, faced off for three divisional titles.

Taking place on Easter weekend from April 7 to 10, the tournament saw five local and 17 visiting teams take part. The season opener was organized locally by Clay Munro, a local softball player who organized a number of local tournaments.

“It went very well, the weather held up nicely, and all my games managed to stay on time,” Munro told the Herald.

“I personally wasn’t playing, I was quite busy running around, but I watched a few games. I watched my team, the Bandits, win their division and I felt happy again after a long winter. I’m excited to start the 2023 Merritt slowpitch league with my Bandits again soon.”

Munro added that while the tournament was originally supposed to feature 26 teams, a late approval by the City of Merritt led to the eventual turnout of 22 teams, as four others left for a more certain tournament in Kamloops.

The full results of the Easter weekend tournament are as follows:

‘A’ division

1st place: Lights Out (Lower Mainland)

2nd place: Nemesis (Kelowna)

3rd place: Smacka Pitch (Lower Mainland)

‘B’ Division

1st place: Bandits (Merritt)

2nd place: FnA’s (Lower Mainland)

3rd place: Slowpokes (Lower Mainland)

‘C’ Division

1st place: Bad Company (Lower Mainland)

2nd place: W4L (Lower Mainland)

3rd place: Strikers (Lillooet)

While Munro plans to hold more tournaments this year, he was unsure when asked if they would be held in Merritt.

“Next tournament, I am unsure what my plan is for hosting in Merritt,” commented Munro. “I will be hosting again, but I’m unsure if it’s here, or another city, but who knows.”

Munro and the Bandits will be in Kamloops this May long weekend for the ‘Big O’ Memorial Tournament, competing against 95 other teams from all over western Canada.