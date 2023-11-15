Lovers and curious people of traditional Newfoundland music are in for a rare opportunity this week.

Juno Awards’ nominees Rum Ragged will be performing in Merritt on Friday, Nov. 17, at 8 p.m., at the Canadian Country Music Hall of Honour. Tickets for the concert are already available for purchase at Home Hardware, Tracker Sports or at the door for $25.

Mark Manning, singer and guitar player of Rum Ragged, said that the name for the band came after playing with words ‘run ragged’.

“If you’re really busy, you’re run ragged,” he said. “We decided, kind of like the run ragged thing was a bit play on words of some of the libation that was being drunk in the pubs.”

During the 12 years they’ve been performing, Manning relates the band’s success to those who come to their concerts out of curiosity and interest in their province, Newfoundland and Labrador.

“People are just interested in where we’re from,” he said. “They’re just interested in what our province has to offer and what’s the traditional music that we play.”

He added that the traditional music played in Newfoundland and Labrador is influenced by the many cultures that compose the background of the province, such as Irish, Scottish, English and French.

“People enjoy the idea of the melting pot for what it is, and having become something completely different, but still so influenced by everything that’s come from,” Manning said.

Manning hopes everyone that attends the concert has a good time.

“We’re excited to see the people from Merritt and (we) hope that we get to share a great night of sharing our culture with another part of the country that we have learned to love very dearly.”

When: Friday, Nov. 17 – doors open at 7:30 p.m., concert starts at 8 p.m.

Where: Canadian Country Music Hall of Honour – 2025B Quilchena Ave., Merritt, B.C.

Cost: $25 – available for purchase at Home Hardware, Tracker Sports, at the door or by phone at 250-525-0869.