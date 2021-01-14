A recently discovered strain of coronavirus from South Africa has been discovered in a BC resident.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie announced the new case, a mutation known as E484K, at her daily press briefing on Thursday.

It is unknown how the individual contracted the virus, as they have no known travel history.

One more case of the U.K. variant was also discovered in the province, bringing the total up to four. Three are linked to the same household from Vancouver Island, having travelled recently to the U.K., while one individual has no known travel history.

All are isolating at home.

In total, Dr. Henry announced 536 new cases of COVID-19 in BC, for a grand total of 59,608 since the virus touched down.

115 of the new cases were in the Interior.

There have been seven new deaths province-wide since yesterday, for a grand total of 1,038.

So far, 69,746 BC residents have received vaccinations. Dr. Henry said more details will be known next week when the general population will be able to be vaccinated against COVID-19.