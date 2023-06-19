Environment Canada has released a special weather statement for multiple area highways as wet snow and rain descend on the region.

Highways 3, 5, and 97C are impacted by the special weather statement, which advises travellers of a weather system that will cause slippery road conditions in the coming day.

“The snow level has lowered to approximately 1500 metres and low snow levels will persist until Tuesday morning,” reads the release.

“Scattered flurries are expected over Pennask summit of the Okanagan Connector this morning, while a mix of wet flurries and rain showers may occur near Coquihalla Summit, Allison Pass, and Helmer Lake Summit.”

The release adds that precipitation will become more steady throughout Monday (June 19) and continue through Tuesday morning. Environment Canada says that the Okanagan Connector is likely to experience wet snow, potentially leading to snow or slush accumulation of up to 5 centimetres on the road surface, and up to twice that amount of snow on the shoulder.

The wet snow and rain are expected to continue through Tuesday.

If drivers find their visibility is reduced while driving, they are advised to turn on the vehicle’s lights and maintain a safe following distance behind other traffic. Travel can be hazardous due to reduced visibility and slippery road conditions in some locations.

Road conditions are available to view at www.drivebc.ca, and drivers are reminded to exercise caution and reduce speed while adjusting their driving to road conditions. Weather near high mountains passes can change suddenly, resulting in hazardous driving conditions.