In a whirlwind of spikes, serves and saves, volleyball was back in Merritt for the weekend.

The Volleyball BC U13 Girls Regionals Championships transformed the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology and Merritt Secondary School courts into a battleground of young and enthusiast athletes.

In total, 17 teams from the surrounding communities have participated in the tournament, including the Merritt Misfits.

Merritt Misfits coach Gian Cavaliere said that the goal for the team was to leave the tournament with a higher ranking than what was given to them when they’ve entered it.

“We definitely did that, which was great for our team,” he said. “I think it was by far our best weekend as a team together, in terms of clicking, of our efforts or energy. Just building that family culture piece as well, I just felt that was our best weekend in all those variables.”

Cavaliere sees it as the right time to bond, since the Misfits will participate in the U13 Girls Provincials in Abbostford in two weeks.

“It’s exciting to see the developments and how much they’ve improved, it’ll be nice to enter Provincials with that momentum,” he added.

He added that feedback from the other teams about the tournament was very positive.

“They just love coming here because they love the energy that we bring as a team and the energy that we bring as hosts as well,” Cavaliere said. “It was a great tournament for all 17 teams and … they all were like ‘we would do this again in a heartbeat’.”

The results of the tournament are:

First place: Kodiaks Red

Second place: Sky Silver

Third place: KVC Krush Black

Merritt Misfits ended the tournament in 12th place.