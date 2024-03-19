Another busy weekend on the road for the Merritt Centennials as the team faced Prince George Spruce Kings back-to-back.

Friday, March 15 – Prince George Spruce Kings 3, Merritt Centennials 6

The Merritt Centennials hit the ice on March 15 for their first game against the Prince George Spruce Kings at the Kopar Memorial Arena in Prince George.

Merritt found the back of the net early in the game with a goal by Luke Pfoh, who scored his twelfth goal this season just six minutes in.

Prince George rebounded with a goal of their own to tie the game with Scott Cousins right at the end of the first period.

During the second period, the Cents opened up a lead once again with Dylan Wegner (8). The one-goal difference was soon gone after Linden Makow (15) tied the game during a power play.

The Centennials ruled the end of the second period by adding two unanswered goals by Dylan Lariviere – who scored his twelfth goal this season – and Jack Ziliotto (4).

Third period showcased a very balanced game until Kiernan Poulin found the back of the net, adding a fifth goal to the score for the Cents. Within 42 seconds, Scott Cousins scored the third goal for Prince George.

During the last minutes of the game, Easton Ryan (11) crowned the Cents’ victory by scoring an empty-net goal on the 6-3 win.

Saturday, March 16 – Prince George Spruce Kings 4, Merritt Centennials 3

There was little time to rest and celebrate Friday’s victory as the Cents faced Prince George once again on Saturday.

In the second away game of the weekend, the Merritt Centennials fell during overtime against the Spruce Kings in a 4-3 loss.

A balanced first period between Prince George and Merritt left the score tied in 0-0.

During the second period, the Spruce Kings showed what they came for as Owen Goodbrand scored the first goal of the game.

Shortly after, JR Perdion added another one to the score for Prince George, making the score 2-0.

The Cents took the lead with three unanswered goals by the end of the second period by Charles-Thomas Larochelle (11), Jack Ziliotto (5) and Luke Pfoh (13).

The final period was marked by a goal from the Spruce Kings, as Scott Cousins scored his ninth goal of the season, tying the game.

As the match needed overtime to decide a winner, fans in Prince George got to watch some free hockey.

Before the Centennials could get a shot on the net in the extra frame, Kai Greaves scored the winning goal for the Spruce Kinds as the Cents fell 4-3.

The next time the Merritt Centennials hit the ice is on Friday, March 22 as they face the Penticton Vees at the South Okanagan Events Centre.