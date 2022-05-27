The Spring GoByBike week is set to take place from May 30 to June 5. The annual event challenges participants to use bicycles and/or other small wheeled transportation such as roller blades and scooters for their next commute.

“Not only is this province wide event great for the environment, it’s also an important reminder for everyone to get outside and enjoy the outdoors and gather once again with family and friends,” said Jenn Dougherty, recreation coordinator for the City of Merritt.

“Riding can be an activity we can all enjoy as a community and it’s a great way to stay healthy, and let’s not mention the amount of money we will be saving on gas, especially with these prices.”

Merritt has been taking part in this free event for the past few years. The event originated from Greater Victoria in 1995 when a group of commuter cyclists organized 500 participants to take part in the first ‘Bike to Work Week’ event, promoting cycling as an alternative form of transportation in everyday life. GoByBike BC society aims to promote the benefits of commuter cycling which reduces greenhouse gas emissions and promotes an active living.

Throughout the week, there will be two coffee stops in Merritt for the participants;

On June 2, from 8 – 10 am, the Community Policing Office will set up for riders to stop by for drinks. On June 4, 10 – 11:30am, another coffee stop will be set up by the Breathe Bikes along with a brake check station. Stopping by these stalls will qualify participants for a draw to win prizes.

GoByBike BC has plenty of great prizes for participating commuters. Mountain Equipment Company, Axiom Cycling Gear, and others have sponsored provincial prizes with the biggest one being a ‘Pearls of Holland’, a self guided cycling adventure in the Netherlands for two, sponsored by Exodus Travels.

Locally, companies like, Canadian Tire, Mr. Mikes, and Kekuli Cafe are sponsoring prizes for the event.

The Bike BINGO challenge will also take place throughout the week. Completing three or more lines will qualify riders to another prize draw. The registration sheet will be posted May 30th under the Community Resources section. Copies will also be available to pick up at the Merritt Civic Centre.

To learn more about the event or to register please visit https://gobybikebc.ca/merritt/.