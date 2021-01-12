Merritt RCMP have released a statement regarding a stabbing incident which took place in Lower Nicola on Sunday.

“On January 10, 2021, Merritt RCMP responded to the Rocky Pines IR in Lower Nicola for a complaint of an assault,” said Cpl. Derrick Francis of Merritt RCMP.

“Police arrived to find that one of the two combatants had multiple stab wounds. The most serious of which was a puncture wound to their abdomen. The injuries required immediate transport to the Royal Inland Hospital and emergency surgery. The victim remains in hospital.

The suspect was arrested on scene and also taken to hospital with minor injuries. Charges will be forwarded for Crown’s consideration.”