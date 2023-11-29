By Harit Joshi, Special to the Herald

Merritt forward Michael Felsing talks about his first season in Canada with the Centennials, and what the future holds.

An adventure freak!

From a young age, I was always a crazy kid, just like to have fun. Pretty immature, I guess you could say. I always like to have fun and I’ll be serious when you have to, but it’s life. I like to do adventurous stuff and try to get out of my comfort zone a little bit. I like breaking out of my shell sometimes, trying new things. I like to go hiking and stuff, just experience new things in different places. Back home I did cliff jumping and stuff like that. I went sledding. There’s a pretty big hill near my house (in Pittsburgh). I jumped over a street, which was pretty cool.

I would ride mountain bikes, back in the day when I was 12. I broke my collarbone while taking this big jump. I was out (of action) for the first half of the year. And then the next year after that injury, I took a bad hit and broke my other shoulder (during a game). I’m back on the bike again, but not as it used to be because I could get injured. I’m thinking about skydiving. I’m still wary of that. But yeah, I like to live on the edge a little bit. You only live once, right?

Adventurous attitude paying off on the ice

I like to try new things out there, do stuff people won’t expect and keep everyone on their toes. I do stuff like that pretty often and it works, so just stick with it. Try it. If it doesn’t, just learn from it. I don’t do too much crazy stuff because the coach will yell at you and you might not play (laughs), but you gotta just keep it simple and hope for the best. Stay confident.

How hockey happened…

I started playing when I was really young, like three or four. I started out just on my feet playing with a ball, like floor hockey. But I had an older brother and just watching him play in high school and stuff growing up, just always wanted to be like him, really. For me, it just stuck with it and had good teammates and coaches that guided me to where I am today. I’m extremely grateful. My brother was a forward, right-winger, but I try to mirror my game honestly around him. He was good with the puck and his vision and stuff.

Grateful for the support

I just love the game as a left and my parents have been super supportive throughout the years of letting me play and stuff like that paying for it. It’s not easy, but yeah, they just stuck with it and I am truly grateful.

How he came to be a Cent

To be honest, I didn’t really have anywhere to go. I knew the league was good and I knew that it was going to be a new team and a lot of different players. Not like last year, like a new group, a new look, a new mindset going into the year. I just opened my arms and hoped for the best. Honestly, that all worked out.

Loving it in Merritt

I like it here in Merritt. It’s a lot of nice views, sightseeing. I didn’t really know Merritt until contact happened in the summer. I knew British Columbia was a thing and how beautiful it was.. I always wanted to be up here. I like it here a lot. It’s better than the other places I was at in junior high school. There are a couple of guys we’d go on hiking and stuff, see some animals. Maybe we can play outdoor hockey once the water freezes. That would be fun. But yeah, we’re busy during the season. I only get one day off a week. I try to get as much done that day and rest up, though.

Excited about Division 1 college hockey

I just recently committed to Robert Morris University, Division 1 College. I’m going to go there and not sure what I’m going to study at, but take up a course in business and maybe become a businessman and play four years of college hockey and see what happens. Maybe if something pro lines out, that would be ideal. But I can’t play hockey forever, so I’ve got to have a back-up plan.