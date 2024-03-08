Stolen Merritt vehicle found and suspect arrested by Delta Police Department in Ladner.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. on March 6, a Delta resident noticed a truck with a snowmobile matching the description of a stolen truck that was circulated on social media. The vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that day from Merritt.

Upon confirmation of the stolen status of the vehicle, the Delta Police Department (DPD) officers, Air 1 and Integrated Police Dog Service mobilized to the area.

The suspect attempted to flee, entering a farm field. The combined efforts of ground officers, helicopters, and police dogs prevented the suspect’s escape.

The suspect was identified as 32 year-old Tyler Roherty from Kamloops. He was then taken into custody.

Roherty is being charged with possession of property, evading the police, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, and driving while prohibited.

Additionally, he was arrested on a Canada-wide warrant as his statutory release has been suspended as he remains in custody.

The DPD extends its thanks to a vigilant caller whose swift identification of the stolen vehicle played a crucial role in the apprehension of the suspect. Special appreciation is also extended to officers on scene, Air Services, and K-9 partners for their valuable contribution to ensuring a safe arrest.

The owner of the truck and snowmobile has been informed of the recovery.