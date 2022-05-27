Merritt’s own Quilchena Avenue Street Market made its highly anticipated return on Saturday, May 21, with dozens of vendors lining the downtown core to provide Merrittonians a day of good food and handmade products.

The market is a joint venture between the City of Merritt and Chamber of Commerce, as well as Community Futures Nicola Valley (CFNV) and the Nicola Valley Farmers Market. While the COVID-19 pandemic put the street market on hold last year, the organizations hope to bring back a sense of normalcy for the community this summer.

“We’re all working together to bring back that sense of community,” said Joe Nemeth, Loan Officer for CFNV. “I think it’s just exciting to see that maybe we’ve got a better summer coming than the last few.”

The Nicola Valley Farmers Market was also in attendance at the street market, temporarily switching location to Quilchena Avenue on four more Saturdays this year. Multiple local non-profit organizations showcased their services and engaged Merrittonians at the kickoff for this year’s market.



Quilchena Street Market Photos by Trevor Stoyko

The market will take place on the following Saturdays from 9:30 am until 2 pm:

June 18, 2022

July 9, 2022

July 30, 2022

August 20, 2022

Registration fees are $20 for members of the Chamber as well as non-profits, and $30.00 for other businesses. Registration can be completed online at: https://bit.ly/38DlFef.