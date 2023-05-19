When the Merritt & District Chamber of Commerce re-launched the popular Quilchena Street Markets in 2022 after a pandemic pause, residents came out in full force to show their support.

For 2023, the Chamber is kicking it up a notch by adding the Summer Night Markets to the mix, for the first time since 2018.

“It’s in direct response to the success we had with the 2022 markets and we are just looking to develop up as much as we can. One focus this year is bringing more in for people to enjoy at the market,” said Joe Nemeth, market coordinator for the Chamber.

Nemeth is currently contacting entertainers and food vendors, and reaching out to non-profit organizations who can use the markets as a platform to educate about their cause. The goal is to diversify and bring in a wide range of options for all to enjoy and to make the events a success for the whole community.

“We want to make sure that you can come down to the market and just enjoy the atmosphere,” added Nemeth.

The Quilchena Street Markets will kick off on May 27, and cover the 2000 and 2100 blocks of Quilchena Avenue. About 20 spots for vendors will be available for the inaugural market, as well as for each of the following six on June 24, July 8 and 29, August 19, and September 2 and 30. The growers and artisans of the Nicola Valley Farmers’ Market, who is partnering with the Chamber for these events, will also set up on Quilchena Avenue for the street markets, as opposed to their regular spot next to the Baillie House.

Spirit Square, along with the 2000 block of Granite Avenue, is the location for the Summer Nights Markets, which make their debut on June 28th from 6-9 pm. Nine more markets are planned after that, every Wednesday from 6-9 pm until September 6th. With a total of ten night markets there are still opportunities for sponsorships.

“We will be reaching out for sponsorships, there will be opportunities for sponsors to bring in entertainment, maybe give us the opportunity to maybe bring in something to Spirit Square,” noted Nemeth.

While the Chamber has taken on the organizational duties for this year’s events, it works closely with the City of Merritt and the Nicola Valley Farmers’ Market and is always looking for more collaborators and contributors to make the markets a success.

“That rising tide is just going to lift all boats for the next year. It would be fantastic if we can make this something that the community really pulls in on,” added Nemeth.

A vendor spot at any of the markets is free for Chamber members and non-profit organizations, for all others a $25 fee applies. Registration forms can be downloaded from the Chamber website: https://www.merrittchamber.com/2023market.